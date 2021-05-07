ONSSA, Watermelon Seeds Cultivated in Morocco are Not “Genetically Modified”

Morocco’s food authority refuted the claims, saying that no seeds are imported without being subject to strict monitoring.

Rabat – Abou Zaid El Idrissi, a member of the Justice and Development Party (PJD), has sparked uproar and concerns for his statement, suggesting that the seeds used to cultivate watermelon in Morocco are “genetically modified.”

The politician appeared in a video on social networks, saying that watermelon should become available in August, accusing farmers selling the fruit before that month of using genetically modified seeds.

Morocco’s National Office of Sanitary Safety of Food Products (ONSSA) issued a statement today, refuting the claims.

ONSSA argued that the vegetable seeds used in Morocco in the cultivation of watermelon are not “genetically modified.”

The statement emphasized that the import of the various plant species “is conditioned by a prior authorization.”

ONSSA criticized the dissemination of certain rumors on social networks regarding watermelon products, saying that some regions including Zagora is known for the early production of watermelon due to its favorable climate.

The statement emphasized that the process to import seeds is subject to strict monitoring, saying that importers of plant varieties are required to submit a declaration issued by the breeder of the country or origin that certify that the products are not “genetically modified.”

“The plant variety intended for marketing at the national level must first be registered in the official register of cultivable varieties in Morocco after having fulfilled all the required conditions, including a declaration certifying that the variety is not genetically modified.”

Statistics from 2020 shows that Morocco is the 15th largest producer of watermelons with a volume of more than 742,000 tons.