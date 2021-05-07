Zambia Renews Unwavering Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Both countries will work together to boost political consultations and enhance cooperation in different fields, including renewable energy and infrastructure.

Rabat – Zambia has reiterated support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Zambia’s Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji conveyed his country’s support for Morocco’s position regarding Western Sahara during a videoconference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on May 6.

During the meeting, Malanji commended Morocco’s efforts to contribute to the UN-led political process to find a solution to end the conflict. He also recalled the efficacy of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as the credible basis to end the conflict.

Morocco proposed the autonomy initiative to the UN in 2007. The plan suggests making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region that remains under Morocco’s sovereignty.

The plan would allow the region’s inhabitants to manage their social, economic, and political affairs, including controlling local political leadership and law enforcement, while Morocco handles defense and diplomacy.

Zambia also emphasized the role of the United Nations and its exclusive political process to reach a lasting solution to the Western Sahara conflict. Both officials recalled the African Union’s decision 693 which the 31st Summit adopted in July 2018, formally supporting the UN process.

#Maroc 🇲🇦- #Zambie 🇿🇲 | M. Nasser Bourita s'est entretenu aujourd'hui par visioconférence avec le ministre des Affaires Étrangères de la République de Zambie, M. Joseph Malanji. pic.twitter.com/jpiK3d87IU — Maroc Diplomatie 🇲🇦 (@MarocDiplomatie) May 6, 2021

Zambia has long expressed an unwavering willingness to continue to back Morocco’s territorial integrity. The country expressed its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity through its decision to open a consulate in Laayoune in October 2020.

In the same month, Zambia also opened a resident embassy in Rabat.

Boosting cooperation

The two countries seized the opportunity of the diplomatic meeting to reaffirm their willingness to boost bilateral cooperation.

The Zambian official congratulated Morocco’s progress and reforms and highlighted the intensified cooperation between the two countries after King Mohammed VI visited Zambia in February 2017.

The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and personal ties between Morocco’s King and Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu, Moroccan state media MAP reported.

Bourita and Malanji expressed their mutual determination to continue to maintain the countries’ strong relations, emphasizing the importance of boosting political consultations on areas of common interest.

In this regard, the two officials agreed to coordinate decisions by allowing their permanent representatives in New York, Geneva, and the African Union to discuss cooperation at high-levels.

Morocco and Zambia also decided to further develop bilateral diplomatic communication and coordination during multilateral meetings and international forums such as the African Union and the United Nations.

Expressing gratitude, Bourita confirmed Morocco’s desire to help Zambia accomplish its goal in regards to economic and social development, areas where Morocco can apply its experience.

Morocco seeks to share its expertise in several areas, including renewable energies, agriculture, infrastructure, training, water, education and grow mutual knowledge exchange in the field of water management and dam construction.