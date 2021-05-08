Algeria: Police Violently Crack Down On Large-Scale Hirak Protests

Another large outpouring of humanity on the streets of Algeria faced increasing police repression

Rabat – Algeria’s Hirak protesters again came out in force on Friday, May 7, on the 116th Friday protest of the pro-democracy movement.

Thousands of Algerians again poured onto the country’s streets to demand change. The continued mass protests have been remarkably consistent, despite difficult living conditions, government oppression under the guise of COVID-19 measures, and repeated police violence.

Riot police attempted to control the massive crowds, now a common sight on Algeria’s streets every Friday. Tensions between police and Hirak protesters have risen over the past weeks, with government officials increasingly intent on smearing the protest movement as a threat to the country.

Algeria’s police response to the Hirak (“movement” in Arabic) is again under the spotlight after this week’s arrest of uniformed firemen who partook in the popular movement. The arrested firefighters received a suspension, prompting public outrage.

The public outcry was followed by a large-scale protest of firefighters chanting “first responders, the last rewarded,” as they demanded their colleagues’ reinstatement.

Algeria is witnessing mounting tensions between the government and millions of citizens that support the Hirak protesters’ demands for democratic representation. The Hirak calls for improved living conditions, better governance, and an end to the country’s elusive elite, commonly referred to in Algeria as simply “the power.”

Citizens of Algeria demand better governance as they face declining living conditions, an unresponsive government, and continued repression against journalists and critics of the government.

Amid a difficult socio-economic crisis, Algeria suffered another blow this week when floods in M’sila on Thursday, May 6, led to the death of several people who became trapped or washed away as water rushed through the town.

Described as an “apocalyptic day,” by Algerian newspaper Liberte Algerie, Thursday’s floods emphasized the bravery of volunteers and firefighters. The local solidarity and sense of community amid disaster stood in stark contrast to the continued political games coming from the presidential palace in Algiers.