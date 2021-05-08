Brahim Ghali: Morocco Accuses Spain Of Being Bad Partner, Neighbor

Spain did not notify Morocco when Polisario leader Brahim Ghali entered the European country for medical treatment

Rabat – Morocco’s foreign ministry has released a strongly-worded message directed toward Spain over the handling of the Brahim Ghali issue.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad stated on Saturday, May 8, that Spain’s failure to report the presence of separatist leader Brahim Ghali was a political choice that speaks volumes about its efforts to be a good security partner.

“The decision of the Spanish authorities not to notify their Moroccan counterparts of the arrival of the leader of the ‘Polisario’ militias, is not a simple omission, it is a premeditated act,” the statement emphasized.

It elaborated that the Spanish response constitutes “a voluntary choice and a sovereign decision by Spain, of which Morocco takes full note.” The statement added that Morocco will “draw all the consequences from that.”

Spain and Morocco collaborate closely on key priorities of Spain and the EU, including security, immigration, and green energy. Morocco has been repeatedly commended for being a strong partner on the issues most important to its northern neighbors.

In response, Morocco’s diplomatic corps had clearly hoped for a reciprocal response from Spain, especially about Western Sahara, the country’s top diplomatic issue.

Yet, when Polisario leader Brahim Ghali was admitted to a hospital in Rioja for medical treatment, Morocco was not notified of the news. Instead, Moroccan intelligence discovered the remarkable development itself amid silence from its Iberian neighbor.

“Spain has received on its territory the leader of the ‘Polisario’ militia,” the ministry’s statement lamented, highlighting that Ghali “is accused of war crimes and serious human rights violations.”

Morocco’s diplomats are interpreting the lack of collaboration as a purposeful act. The statement elaborated on the lack of cooperation from Madrid, writing that “Spanish officials have made many statements in an attempt to justify this serious and contrary act to the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness.”

Rabat is interpreting the lack of bilateral communication on the issue as “maneuvers behind the backs of a partner and a neighbor,” that cannot be justified by “humanitarian considerations,” towards Ghali. Such justifications by the Spanish “cannot be a panacea that is given selectively to the leader of the ‘Polisario’ militias, at a time when thousands of people live in inhumane conditions in the Tindouf camps.”

The foreign ministry stated that Brahim Ghali is not only accused of war crimes in Morocco’s territory, he has also clearly broken Spanish law by entering the country using falsified paperwork.

Morocco is accusing Spain of giving preferential treatment to a clear opponent of Rabat, calling Madrid’s welcoming of Ghali a “case of double standards,” amid otherwise tough immigration policies. Morocco’s foreign ministry highlighted how the Polisario leader is “complicit in identity theft and falsification of passports, intended to voluntarily circumvent the law.”

Besides violations of Spanish law, Morocco has demonstrated how Ghali is accused of a variety of war crimes spanning his decades-long leadership at the Algerian-backed separatist group. The ministry’s statement emphasized that “humanitarian considerations cannot negate the legitimate claims of victims of rape, torture and massive human rights violations committed.”

Morocco appears to be diplomatically asserting itself more forcefully in recent months, halting diplomatic cooperation with Germany and now coming out strongly against Spain’s lack of cooperation. Morocco appears to be demanding that its northern partners treat the north African partner as an equal, instead of opposing Rabat on its key diplomatic priorities.

Regarding Spain, Morocco’s foreign ministry stated that “the attitude of some government officials, prejudging the Moroccan reaction and minimizing the impact, however serious on the relationship, could not obscure this deplorable situation.”

With Spain and Germany having been put on notice, it appears Morocco is calling on its partners to respect Rabat’s positions and priorities, allowing for true collaboration towards mutual security, prosperity, and peace.