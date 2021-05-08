Morocco Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign to 50-Year Olds

The Moroccan government maintains that the expansion is part of Morocco's determination to vaccinate as many Moroccans as possible to attain herd immunity.

Morocco is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination to include 50 year-olds, the country’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday. The country’s vaccination was previously limited to populations aged 55 years and above.

In its statement, the ministry said that the expansion is part of Morocco’s goal to vaccinate as many as 80% of its population against COVID-19.

Noting the importance of vaccination as the most optimal way to effectively curb the spread of the virus and accelerate a potential return to normalcy, the ministry called on all citizens belonging to the targeted categories to commit to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout to achieve herd immunity.

Citizens and residents can express their interest in getting a COVID-19 vaccination by sending a text message to 1717, or by consulting the website liqahcorona.ma to find out more details, including the date and place of vaccination.

The news comes after Morocco experienced a short lull period in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. India’s Serum Institute was until very recently the major exporter of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines Morocco initially relied on for the continuation – and early success – of its vaccine rollout.

But with India facing a disastrous resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the government deciding to delay the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s vaccine exports, Morocco saw its vaccination efforts witness an unintended break.

In recent weeks Morocco elected to diversify its pool of COVID-19 vaccines. Most recently, the North African country intensified bilateral cooperation with China, and the Chinese government has pledged to supply Morocco with 10 million doses of vaccines between April and May.

The ministry’s statement announcing the expansion of the vaccine rollout concluded by emphasizing the need for all citizens and residents to continue complying with all the preventive measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Despite the mostly positive prospects of the country’s vaccine rollout, the ministry suggested, strict implementation of all the other measures is crucial for the success of “national efforts” to combat the spread of the virus.