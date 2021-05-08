Germany Calls Morocco’s Allegations “Unfounded” Amid Diplomatic Spat

A spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry has expressed ‘surprise’ at the forceful response from Rabat regarding diplomatic disagreements

Rabat – Germany’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “surprise” about Morocco’s criticism over the perceived German intransigence on Western Sahara.

A spokesperson of Germany’s foreign ministry on Friday, May 7, has responded to Morocco’s decision to recall its ambassador to Berlin. Morocco announced the decision on Thursday, May 6, prompting Germany’s foreign ministry to ask for “explanations” on the motivations behind the diplomatic rift.

Germany’s foreign office spokesperson Maria Adebahr described Morocco’s decision as “quite unusual,” describing the unilateral move as “not a very appropriate procedure to resolve a diplomatic crisis.”

Morocco’s ministry of foreign affairs in March decided to seize cooperation with Germany’s embassy in Rabat. On May 6, Morocco further expanded its diplomatic protest by recalling its ambassador while publishing a document outlining its grievances.

Morocco has described Germany’s response to recent developments regarding the Western Sahara issue as “hostile acts” that contradict Morocco’s core priorities. Morocco’s diplomats have described Germany’s stance as “antagonistic” following the northern European state’s reaction to the US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty in December 2020.

Morocco additionally feels sidelined by Germany for being excluded from a 2020 conference on the conflict in Libya. Morocco’s diplomatic efforts led to one of the first breakthroughs that have led to the current state of peace. Rabat saw Berlin’s choice to exclude Morocco from the conference as an effort to undermine Morocco’s regional diplomatic influence.

Morocco further accuses Germany of harboring and providing a platform for Mohamed Hajib, a former detainee who accused Morocco of torture and mistreatment during his seven-year incarceration for religious extremism. Hajib took residence in Germany in 2017 and has since spoken out against Morocco on his YouTube channel.

Germany has refused to extradite Hajib to Morocco, adding to a list of diplomatic disagreements that have led to the current diplomatic spat.

Germany appears eager to repair frayed ties between the two nations. “From our point of view, it is in the interest of both countries to continue their broad level of diplomatic relations,” the foreign ministry’s spokesperson told Deutsche Welle.

Adebahr highlighted that Germany considers there to be “no basis for these kinds of allegations,” as Berlin has asked for further explanation regarding Morocco’s grievances.