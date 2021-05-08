Hundreds Wounded Near Al Aqsa As Israel-Palestine Tensions Mount

A large clash erupted near the Islamic holy site in Jerusalem as local tensions are reaching a fever pitch.

Rabat – Tensions between Israel and Palestine are reaching new highs after a night of violence between protesters and security forces in Jerusalem. Israeli security forces fired percussion grenades into the Al Aqsa mosque on the night of Friday, as they attempted to clear protesters that had gathered in front of the Islamic holy site.

Over 205 protesters were injured, as well as 17 police officers after a night of violent clashes.

Tens of thousands had again gathered in front of Al Aqsa mosque for Friday prayers where they were met with a heavy police presence. As the sun went down in Jerusalem, clashes emerged as worshipers used the occasion to protest recent Israeli moves that attempted to increase its grip on East Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine.

Images of shock grenades exploding inside the mosque amid a crowd of screaming worshipers spread rapidly online as Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police.

Protests decried recent moves by Israel’s government to effectively encircle Palestinian neighborhoods and evict residents from Palestine’s capital in East Jerusalem.

The international community has warned Israel about the illegality of its attempts to chip away at Palestinian territory by building illegal settlements around Palestinian-majority neighborhoods while evicting local residents.

Online activists have tried to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli efforts to intimidate and expel local residents in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. They have faced intense censorship from the world’s largest social media companies, with posts being removed and accounts suspended.

Israeli officials have before bragged about their ability to censor their opposition on these platforms, highlighting that 95% of Israeli requests to censor content are approved.

In the face of online censorship and continued Israeli efforts to expand its grip on Jerusalem, protesters faced off with local police on Friday. With tensions between Israel and Palestine again on the rise, locals appear to feel they have little recourse left in the face of Israel’s repeated violations of international law and a clear disregard for UN resolutions.