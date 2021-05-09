Moroccan Government Condemns Israeli Violence in Palestine

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan government has released an official statement concerning the ongoing “violent incidents” in Palestine’s Al Quds and the Al Aqsa Mosque.



Morocco, leading the international Al Quds Committee, describes the violence “as an inadmissible act,” noting that it is likely to lead to growing tensions.



Underlining that “unilateral measures are not the solution,” the Moroccan statement urged Israel to show Palestine “respect for [their] rights” and called for dialogue between the parties.



Morocco also reasserts “the need to preserve the special status of the city of Al Quds,” in addition to protecting the “Islamic character of the holy city and the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque.”



The condemnation comes as Israeli security force’s violence against Palestinians reached a new high on Friday. Security forces fired percussion grenades into the Al Aqsa mosque, trying to clear out local worshippers who used the occasion to protest Israel’s encroachment of Palestine’s capital, East Jerusalem.



Last week, Israeli security forces killed three Palestinians, injuring at least 205. One of the victims was a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh. He was shot on Wednesday, near the Palestinian West Bank city of Nablus. The two other Palestinians killed were quickly branded as “terrorists” in a statement by the Israeli police.



While the deaths came from separate incidents in a general context of rising tensions between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters, most of the injuries have been linked to the “violent incidents” at the holy sites in Palestine.

Palestinians have been protesting against Israeli government’s efforts to effectively evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Morocco’s ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD) has already condemned attacks that were carried out by “Israeli occupation forces,” in January.