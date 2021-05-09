‘Still Work to Do’ Following Birth of Nonuplets in Moroccan Hospital

Spread the love

Rabat – The 25-year-old Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies in a Moroccan hospital is in good health, but her newborns still face obstacles before they can be considered healthy.



“There is still work to do because [the nonuplets] are very premature,” Youssef Alaoui, the medical director of the clinic where they were born, told CNN.



“They need to gain weight, they need to be breastfeed. There are lots of problems waiting for us.”



Halima Cisse, the new mother, was originally flown to Morocco by the Malian government in late March, to guarantee access to better health care for the complicated procedure that was to follow. Following initial ultrasound examinations, doctors from both Mali and Morocco first thought that Cisse was carrying seven babies, according to Mali’s health ministry.



The infants, five girls and four boys, were born weighing between 0.5 kilogram and 1.1 kilogram. The pregnancy lasted only 30 weeks, compared to the usual length of 40 weeks, reports CNN. After the infants’ birth by C-section, five of them were immediately hooked up to ventilators.



According to Abdelkoddous Hafsi, the communications director of Groupe Akdital, the medical group that owns the clinic, three days after the delivery, three of the babies were still intubated.

“Praise be to God that we managed to delay the delivery with adequate treatment,” Dr. Yazid Mourad, the lead gynaecologist in the delivery, said in a video shared by the medical group.

In an official statement following the successful delivery, Mali’s Health Minister Fanta Siby congratulated the two medical teams from Mali and Morocco. She said that their “ professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy.”