‘Jerusalem Is My Cause’, Social Media in Morocco, World Condemns Israel’s Violent Attacks

Moroccans and internet users across the Arab world and beyond shared hashtags to flag up Israeli’s violations against Palestinians.

Rabat – Israeli forces injured 90 people in Palestine during violent and heinous attacks on Palestinians who were attending the celebration of Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree) at the Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem. Laylat al-Qadr is one of the most sacred days for Muslims across the world.

Al Jazeera reported that dozens of Palestinians experienced violent attacks after Istraeli troops stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque for the second day in a row.

The attacks followed another hostile move after Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa and caused injuries among more than 200 Palestinians.

Videos have gone viral of Israeli forces arbitrarily arresting people, including women.

One video shows an Israeli officer pulling a woman from her headscarf in front of cameras documenting the violent attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse protesters.

Israeli guards have been using violent means to disperse Palestinians’ sit-ins and protests to show solidarity with the families facing evictions and other forms of violence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

On Friday, converging reports estimated that at least 205 Plaestinians and 18 members of Israeli security forces sustained injuries.

The situation sparked concerns among many in the international community. Human rights NGOs and a number of world leaders have strongly condemned the Israeli police’s violent, heavy-handed response to Palestinian protesters.

Many countries, including Morocco, have issued statements to deplore the scenes of violence and urge Israeli authorities to end the siege of East Jerusalem.

Morocco described the heavy-handed response of Israeli security forces as “an inadmissible” move; the statement warned that such uncalled-for violent response to protests may compound Palestinians’ frustrations and lead to more tensions in the region.

“Unilateral measures are not the solution,” Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As news of Israel’s continuous repression of Palestinian protesters grabbed headlines, many in Morocco and elsewhere took to social media to vent their frustration and support Palestinians. Social media displays of support for Palestinians’ rights included hashtags calling attention to – and strongly condemning – the Israeli police’s violent actions against Palestinans.

Some of the most viral hashtags in Arabic include, #Jerusalem_is_my_case, “Palestine.”

Others used #PlaestiniansLivesMatter hashtag, with videos and pictures of Israelis attacking Palestininas.

“Don’t need to be a Muslim, you need to be a human to support Palestine!!!!! one user wrote on Twitter.

“#MothersDay in Palestine is not the same like rest World…,” another wrote.

Photos of activists defiantly smiling during their arrest are also viral online.

Women and families crying after their eviction also made international headlines in news outlets and also in social media posts.

As news of Israel’s continuous repression of Palestinian protesters grabbed headlines, many in Morocco and elsewhere took to social media to vent their frustration and support Palestinians. Social media displays of support for Palestinians’ rights included hashtags calling attention to – and strongly condemning – the Israeli police’s violent actions against Palestinans.

Some of the most viral hashtags in Arabic include, #Jerusalem_is_my_case, “Palestine.”

Others used #PlaestiniansLivesMatter hashtag, with videos and pictures of Israelis attacking Palestininas.

“Don’t need to be a Muslim, you need to be a human to support Palestine!!!!! one user wrote on Twitter.

“#MothersDay in Palestine is not the same like rest World…,” another wrote.

Photos of activists defiantly smiling during their arrest are also viral online.

Women and families crying after their eviction also made international headlines in news outlets and also in social media posts.