Saudi Arabia Allows Hajj 2021 Under Strict Health Conditions

It remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia will allow foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj this year or will limit it to residents only for a second year in a row.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia announced it will allow Hajj 2021 this year again despite COVID-19 crisis.

The Gulf country confirmed the news today but did not unveil details regarding the COVID-19 conditions and standards.

Saudi Arabia’s decision is based on the “country’s keenness to enable the guests and visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia is considering banning people from overseas to perform the annual hajj this year.

Sources informed the news outlet that Saudi Arabia is planning to only allow Saudis and residents in the Gulf country who are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 at least six months before the Hajj rituals.

If confirmed, this will be the second year Saudi Arabia will ban people from entering the country to perform Hajj.

Usually, millions of people flock to Hajj from across the world. The number is usually estimated at two million and over.

Saudi Arabia restricted last year’s Hajj pilgrimage to 1,000, CNN reported.

In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions prevented around 34,000 Moroccan hajj candidates from travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Morocco’s Royal Committee for Hajj reimbursed all people who made payments to participate in Hajj rituals that year.

