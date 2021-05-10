Arab League Council to Convene Tuesday to Discuss Escalated Violence in Jerusalem

Tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces have erupted following the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes.

Rabat – Arab League foreign ministers are set to hold a virtual extraordinary session on Tuesday in light of Israel’s recent violence towards civilians and attempted home expulsions in occupied Jerusalem.

The Arab League General Secretariat called for the meeting as per Palestine’s request.

“An extraordinary virtual session will be held at the level of Arab foreign ministers, at the request of Palestine in the wake of the current Israeli crimes and assaults against Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem and against worshipers during the Holy month of Ramadan,” the Arab League General Secretariat said on Sunday in a statement.

The meeting will discuss the unrest that Palestinian civilians experience in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the assault against worshippers in the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israelis are still ongoing after a week of escalated tensions.

On Monday overnight, Israeli security forces fired stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets into the Al-Aqsa mosque to clear protesters who gathered to oppose their forced displacement, resulting in over 50 Palestinians hospitalized.

Israeli forces seized the keys to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The international community condemned Israel’s illegal practices in the contested area of East Jerusalem. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to stop “all demolitions and evictions from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah,” according to his spokesperson.

Despite normalized relations with Israel, all Arab states have condemned Israel’s violent assaults against Palestinians and their forced displacement.

On Sunday, the Moroccan government released a statement denouncing Israel’s violence used to disperse protesters and considered it “as an inadmissible act that would only lead to growing tensions.”

Morocco also emphasized “the need to preserve the special status of the city of Al Quds” and to “protect the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”