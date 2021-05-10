France, UK to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on May 13

Morocco, the US, and Canada are also expected to celebrate on the same day.

Rabat – According to the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Eid Al-Fitr is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13, in France and the UK.

According to the projections, it will be possible for both countries to observe the crescent moon of the tenth Islamic month Shawwal on May 12.

The two European countries celebrated Eid Al-Fitr last year on May 24. The date changes every year depending on the lunar calendar.

The length of the Eid Al-Fitr celebration varies from one day to three days depending on the country.

The celebration is an opportunity for forgiveness, exchanging gifts, and giving alms.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Muslims account for approximately 5.9% (3.4 million) of the total population of the UK.

Muslims in France represent approximately 5.6% of the total population, according to Institut Montaigne.

Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the US, and Canada are also expected to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on May 13.

Typically during non-COVID-19 restrictions, Muslims dress in their best clothes and celebrate among family and friends.

Last year’s Eid celebrations were not typical under the COVID-19 restrictions. All Mosques remained closed to stop the spread of the virus, and Islamic religious leaders encouraged Muslims to pray at home and refrain from large gatherings in public spaces.

The situation does not seem to be different this year in France with the government imposing a night curfew and other restrictions on the residents.

As of May 8, France has vaccinated 17,692,900 people with the first dose, and 7,832,913 have received their second dose.

The UK, meanwhile, has given 35,371,669 people the first dose of the vaccine with 17,669,379 fully vaccinated against COVID-19.