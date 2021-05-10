New Guide Promoting Corporate Social Responsibility in Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – AtlantaSanad Assurance, a Moroccan insurance company, in partnership with the Observatory of CSR in Morocco (ORSEM), will publish its first corporate social responsibility (CSR) guide.



On the topic of “Working conditions in Morocco,” the practical guide aims to address seven key elements to help improve working conditions, using a data-based methodology. The key elements consist of social dialogue, social action, quality of life at work, availability of vocational training, skills development, diversity and fairness, as well as integration into the labor force.



The publication’s conclusions and suggestions build upon knowledge from real-life figures that participating companies have contributed in the form of solid data and testimonials.



“This project was decided in 2019, when we signed our partnership agreement with ORSEM,” said Fatima Zahra Bensalah, vice-president of the insurance company, explaining that “with the advent of the health crisis and the constraints it imposed, this project took longer to see the light of day.”

While AtlantaSanad Assurance delayed the release of the paper format book, it has published the guide in electronic format, made available on its website.



“We are delighted that this first guide is born. For ORSEM, it constitutes a concrete step in its vision of popularizing CSR concepts and practices in Morocco,” says Tarik El Malki, president of ORSEM. He also expressed his satisfaction with the work done through the partnership, noting that the two parties “intend to jointly publish other guides in order to cover the different themes related to CSR.”



In a closing statement, Bensalah used to opportunity to “to thank the members of ORSEM and the staff of AtlantaSanad Assurance for their involvement in this research work,” hoping that the practical guide will be useful to its readers, “whether they are company executives or students interested in the subject.”



Investopedia defines CSR as “a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable—to itself, its stakeholders, and the public.” The model brings to attention corporations’ impact on society, whether it is social, environmental, or economic.