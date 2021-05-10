This theme of the forum will focus on the African woman and her importance in society for the second year in a row.

Rabat – Organizers announced that the Crans Montana Forum, a virtual conference, is set to resume activity on June 22, 2021.

The theme this year will be “African women and post-covid resilience,” with a particular focus on Morocco.

This year the Crans Montana Forum will resume its pre-pandemic activities. The 2019 forum’s theme was “The African woman, bearer of universal values.”

“As we renew our activities, the oldest of which date back to 35 years ago, the theme of the next conference and the first of the post-Covid era will also be dedicated to African women,” said Crans Montana Forum’s founding Chairman, Ambassador Jean-Paul Carteron in a statement.

This illustrates the forum’s particular attention dedicated to the African woman given her important societal role.

“Always the woman because in the societal life of the African continent, she plays more than ever an essential role, stabilizing, creative and dynamic,” he explained.

Organizers have also revealed the forum’s next four themes for the 2022 program. The first conference will take place in March under the theme: “Creating ecosystems conducive to innovation.”

“Towards sustainable exploitation of Africa’s energy potential,” will be the theme for the second conference scheduled for May and June.

The third conference scheduled for September is dedicated to fisheries resources under the theme: “Towards sustainable exploitation of fisheries resources.”

The last meeting will touch on public health access under the theme: “Towards expanded access to public health,” set for November 2022.

The conferences for 2022 will either be virtual or in-person depending on the epidemiological situation worldwide.

Created in 1986, the Cran Montana Forum is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) that serves as a meeting ground for decision-makers from both the public and private sectors with the goal of promoting best practices through strengthened international cooperation.