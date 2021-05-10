Morocco, Republic of the Congo Discuss Economic Agreements and Libya

New economic agreements, COVID-19 aid, and regional cooperation haves solidified the relations between Morocco and the Republic of the Congo.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita spoke with the Republic of the Congo’s Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso, on Monday via web conference, about new bilateral agreements and the shared interest in resolving conflict in Libya.

Both ministers began by applauding the strong relationship between Morocco and the Republic of the Congo, especially since King Mohammed VI’s visit to the capital of Brazzaville in 2018.

The King’s visit in 2018 marked the beginning of construction for a new fishing port in Brazzaville. The fishery will support 500 artisanal fishermen, 600 female wholesalers, and 3,000 female retailers by offering state-of-the-art facilities for storage, packing, and trade.

The project cost approximately MAD 30 million ($3.4 million) and both ministers see the project as the pinnacle for the future of relations between Morocco and the Congo.

Additionally, the foreign ministers discussed the progress of the Congo Basin Blue Fund, a project designed by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso for water conservation and environmental protection.

Gakosso thanked Morocco for its continued efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and noted the donation of personal protective equipment to the Republic of the Congo in June 2020.

The Republic of the Congo has managed the COVID-19 pandemic exceptionally well in comparison to other African nations. Currently, the country has had 11,147 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 148 deaths. China donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm to expedite the post-pandemic process.

As for the issue of Western Sahara, the Congolese minister reiterated the Republic of the Congo’s support for Morocco’s autonomy in the region and commended Morocco’s efforts in settling the issue through the UN.

The meeting concluded on the topic of peace in Libya. President Nguesso chairs the African Union’s High Level Committee on Libya and has worked closely with Morocco and other African leaders to develop a strategy for post-Gaddafi Libya.

Citing the importance of peace in Libya on the future of stability in Africa, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed the unique role that relations between Morocco and the Republic of the Congo will play in this process.