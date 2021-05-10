Astronomy, Saudi Arabia to Celebrate 1st Day of Eid Al-Fitr Thursday

Spread the love

Rabat – Saudi Arabia is set to celebrate the first day of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13, astronomy calculations show.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims throughout the Gulf country to sight the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar on Tuesday, May 11.

Once the moon is seen with the naked eye, the court will announce the start of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday in all Arab countries.

Eid al-Fitr marks Muslims’ celebration of the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid means festivity, while al-Fitr means “breakfast.”

Muslims begin the celebration by performing a morning prayer during Eid al-Fitr.

It remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries will allow their citizens and residents to perform Eid al-Fitr in mosques or at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Most other Arab countries are set to declare Thursday as Eid Al-Fitr, including Morocco, according to astronomy calculations.

Moroccan astronomers predicted similar calculations, including Hicham El Aissaoui.

In a post on Facebook, the astronomer forecasts the first day of Shawwal will be on May 13 in Morocco.

He said that most Islamic countries will celebrate Eid together, including Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Celebrations may differ despite the similarities of when Muslims will observe Eid Al-Fitr, however.

Some local media reported that Morocco may cancel Eid al-Fitr prayers in mosques due to the epidemiological situation and the emergence of new variants in the country.

In 2020, Morocco prevented citizens and residents from performing all daily prayers in mosques, including Ramadan’s taraweeh and Eid al-Fitr due to strict lockdown measures.

Morocco eased lockdown measures in mid-June 2020 but maintained a state of emergency, allowing it to take action to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

Through the state of emergency, Morocco maintained a night curfew during Ramadan. Only daily prayers were allowed at mosques until sunset.

Citizens have to pray Isha or night prayers at home.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco will ban citizens from performing the Salat (prayer) in mosques again this year.