International Day of Argania, World Commends Morocco on Eco-Activism

Morocco celebrated the first annual international day of Argania and members of the UN praised the country’s conservation efforts.

Rabat – Morocco celebrated its first international day of Argania, a holiday to honor the Argan tree and its unique impact on Morocco’s society and economy.

In March 2021, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed May 10 to be the International Day of Argania. Morocco proposed the resolution in early 2021 and 113 member states cosigned. The resolution sought to underline the economic and ecological importance of the Argan tree in Morocco.

In 1988, UNESCO designated a space of more than 2,560,000 hectares as the Arganeraie Biosphere Reserve. In 2014, UNESCO added the Argan Tree to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Since the inauguration of the Green Morocco Plan, the kingdom has worked diligently to employ new practices for sustainability and conservation efforts.

Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, commented on the relationship between the Argan tree and the Green Morocco Plan during a videoconference with the UN.

“We want it to be a catalyst for international cooperation to support the socio-economic fabric of the Argan tree, rural women entrepreneurs, cooperatives, civil society, scientists, and local producers to innovate and strengthen the value chains of Argania,” Hilale said during the meeting.

Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests Aziz Akhannouch also noted that the government plans to plant an additional 50,000 hectares of Argan trees by 2030, in accordance with the Green Morocco Plan.

Volkan Bozkir, the president of the General Assembly of the United Nations, called Morocco’s policy on protecting Argan trees “a model of best practice for all.”

Bozkir added that the international day of Argania raises “awareness of its [the Argan trees] vital role in maintaining ecological balances, preserving biodiversity and its contribution to sustainable development.”

He underlined the additional economic importance of the Argan tree, stating: “The efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco have made it possible to protect and expand a sector that now represents 10% of the market share.”

Argan oil is considered Morocco’s liquid gold and its market size was valued at $70.3 million in a report by Grand View Research in 2018. The report predicts the value to increase 20.7% by 2025.