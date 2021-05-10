Morocco’s FM Meets African Leaders to Assess Relations, Western Sahara

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita reaffirmed support on Morocco’s position from Equatorial Guinea and Burundi in the Western Sahara conflict.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met with multiple African leaders on Monday to discuss regional issues and focus on the status of Morocco’s foreign relations. Bourita met with foreign ministers from Equatorial Guinea and Burundi via web-conference and both meetings enriched Morocco’s relations with the African countries.

Both ministers told Bourita that they supported Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and applauded Morocco’s efforts in adhering to the UN Security Council’s conventions surrounding the conflict.

Burundi opened its consulate general in Morocco’s southern city of Laayoune in February 2020, while Equatorial Guinea opened a consulate general in Dakhla in October 2020.

The conversation regarding relations with Equatorial Guinea revolved around forthcoming economic agreements, the African Development Bank’s 2025 industrialization strategy, and the Horizon 2035 development plan.

Equatorial Guinea aims to industrialize its economy and rejuvenate its infrastructure.

The Horizon 2035 development plan seeks to overhaul public utility services and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Bourita voiced Morocco’s support for the project and agreed social development is a key step for advancing African countries into the future.

Morocco and Equatorial Guinea began discussions on social development initiatives in early 2020 and are just now seeing the initiatives come to fruition.

As for Burundi, Bourita and his Burundian counterpart underlined the importance of developing a Morocco-Burundi Business Council to manifest new business opportunities between the two African nations.

Although the economic relationship between Morocco and Burundi is still relatively new, both countries aim to thrive as African economic leaders while benefiting from mutual trade agreements.

Burundi mostly exports black tea, precious metals, and wheat.