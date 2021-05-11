Movement Restrictions to Fez Remain Unconfirmed

Spread the love

Rabat – The regional monitoring committee at the Wilaya (governorate) of the Fez-Meknes region reassured citizens that the movement restriction to and from the city of Fez is still under review.

The monitoring committee said that the action was a “simple” proposal, which was subject to examination among other recommendations and measures as part of precautionary actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The statement comes after frustration emerged following a statement state media published on Monday evening regarding movement restrictions.

The initial statement from local authorities said that travel to and from Fez will be the subject of restrictions from May 11-16 as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the proposal, citizens who need to travel to the city have to obtain a special movement stamped by local authorities, a vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR test.

The proposal resulted in backlash from citizens, who questioned how such measures should take place when Fez-Meknes continued to record a decline of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the region recorded one case of COVID-19.

The recommended travel restrictions to and from Fez comes just a few days before Eid al-Fitrr is expected to take place on May 13.

Some families traditionally travel during Eid holidays to spend celebrations with their families.

Despite the decline in COVID-19 cases, Morocco’s authorities remain cautious, particularly due to the emergence of new variants.

A few weeks ago, Morocco announced two cases of the Indian strain. The North African country previously recorded cases of the British variant.

To date, the total COVID-19 cases reached 513, 922 as of May 10. The number of recoveries reached 501, 146, while death toll rached 9,077.