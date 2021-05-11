Morocco Receives Two Million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine from Beijing

Spread the love

Rabat – Two Royal Air Maroc Dreamliners landed in Casablanca, Morocco on May 10, delivering two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing.



The two flights, AT3081 and AT3079, departed for the Chinese capital on Sunday morning. Each Dreamliner was dispatched to pick up and deliver, one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



With the latest delivery, Morocco has received a total of 4.5 million doses of the Chinese-produced vaccine, although at a slower rate than initially expected. Nonetheless, the resumption of regular shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine has permitted Morocco to continue its national vaccination campaign.



The Chairman of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, promised Morocco the delivery of at least 10 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine “between the months of April and May of this year,” he shared in an interview last month with Habib El Malki, the president of the House of Representatives.



Read also: WHO Welcomes Biden Support For Lifting COVID-19 Vaccine Patents



Overall, since COVID-19 vaccine deliveries began, Rabat has received a total of 11.5 million doses, including the latest deliveries from Beijing. AstraZeneca makes up 7 million of those doses.



Following the previous delivery of half a million doses of the Chinese vaccine on April 26, and an additional half a million on April 30, the Moroccan Ministry of Health expanded its vaccination campaign to include 50 year-olds. Before, vaccinations were only available to those 55 years old and above.



Initially, Morocco’s vaccination campaign covered health professionals aged 40 and over, as well as security officers, local authorities, teachers aged 45 and over, and senior citizens older than 75.



As of May 10, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in Morocco have reached 5, 726, 928 people, while 4, 404, 867 have been the recipients of the second dose.



Since the pandemic began, Morocco has seen a total of 513, 922 COVID-19 cases and 501, 146 recoveries.