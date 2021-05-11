Morocco to Sight Crescent Moon for Eid Al-Fitr Wednesday

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday that the sighting of the crescent moon for Eid al-Fitr will take place tomorrow, May 12.

The sighting of the crescent moon seeks to determine the date when the Islamic month of Shawwal will begin. The date marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr.

The ministry called on courts and experts to inform the department of the crescent sighting of its possibility by contacting it at the numbers below: (0537761145); (0537760932); (0537760549); (0537768954).

The experts can also send the results of the moon sighting via fax: 0537761721.

Astronomers expect Eid al-Fitr to take place on Thursday, May 13 in Morocco.

Traditionally, Muslims around the world begin the Eid celebrations with prayers in the mosque on the morning of the feast.

Due to COVID-19, authorities across the world may impose restrictions on movement or ban Eid prayers in mosques as part of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco has not yet revealed whether it will allow people to perform Eid prayers in mosques.

Last year, Moroccans and residents living in Morocco had to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at home due to strict lockdown measures and the closure of mosques.

This year, mosques are open for daily prayers until sunset. Morocco is under a night curfew that prohibits evening prayers, including taraweeh.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco will allow prayers in mosques on the morning of Eid or ban them due to COVID-19.