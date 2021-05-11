Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent Moon, To Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr Thursday

Astronomy experts expect that most of the Arab world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on the same day.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that the first day of Eid al-Fitr is on Thursday, May 13, the Supreme Court reported today.

Eid al-Fitr or the “feast of breaking the fast,” is the first day of the month Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. The day signals the end of Ramadan.

People across Muslim countries typically start Eid by praying at mosques on the morning of the feast.

The day is a holiday in Islamic countries.

Astronomical calculations have predicted that most Arab countries will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, including Morocco.

The Islamic Affairs Ministry in the North African country announced on Tuesday that experts will sight the crescent moon for the feast of breaking the fast on Wednesday.

Astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui also projected that Morocco and most Arab countries will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on the same day.

In addition to prayers in the mosque, Eid al-Fitr is an occasion when families gather around the table to enjoy desserts and pastries, bread, milk, coffee, and tea to celebrate.

Relatives commonly visit each other during such events, but COVID-19 restrictions have banned gatherings as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This Eid al-Fitr celebration will be unusual, like 2020, due to strict measures.

Although authorities across the world eased movement restrictions and lockdown measures, the government remains cautious against any laxity that can cause a deterioration in the situation.