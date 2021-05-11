Sorry My Algerian Friends,The Land Speaks Moroccan

Historically, Western Sahara marks an interrupted continuity of sovereignty and a tradition of authority that is completely consistent with the special and unique political and legal structure of the Moroccan state.

Kenitra – As Morocco appears to reconsider its relationship with Spain after it emerged that Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Algeria-backed pro-independence movement (POLISARIO), is receiving COVID-19 treatment in Spain under a fake Algerian identity, we may think of what is happening as yet another reason to voice our anger against Algeria.

The story in few words

Besides the fact that Ghali’s hospitalization in the San Pedro Hospital in Logrono, northern Spain, has grabbed media headlines, questions arise over the Moroccan state’s responses to the episode. But this, I should say, is not my real concern. Things like this happened before and anytime they did, there was a reason, a good reason indeed, for Morocco to worry about Spain’s support of the POLISARIO.

Surely, the Spanish are not alone; there are many other “allies” of Morocco – and Moroccans are aware of them all – playing dubious diplomatic games on questions Morocco considers central to its security and integrity. Morocco has just recalled its ambassador to Germany, Zohour Alaoui, due to the European country’s sustained undermining of Moroccan interests. My concerns go directly to Algeria, the neighboring country which has been the source of much pain, and prolonged headaches, for a Moroccan like me.

Why? This is really a big question, and I sometimes find it difficult to answer in a politically proper manner. It is a headache, and headaches often cause frustrations and lead to one to lose control. Again, the question is real. One thinks of decades-long history of Algerian hostility towards Morocco and an Algerian diplomacy that functions (lobbies) only against the interest of its neighbor.

Surely, we always hear Algerian leaders beat war drums, threaten us, and warn us of dark times ahead. Personally, I have come across many such speeches: On supposed political instability in Morocco, shortage of food supplements, severe drought, poverty, insecurity, or even famine, among a bunch of bizarre claims Algeria’s media and political elite peddle about Morocco. I still encounter such fabricated stories, and it is always the same old story: Big headlines but nothing real, nothing substantial. Most often than not, it is but fake, yet disturbing, news.

There are more to this, I guess. Claims like, “Caftan is Algerian,” “Couscous is Algerian.” and “Nass El Ghiwane style of music is Algerian” are there to look at with more or less consideration, yet they add nothing to the ongoing debate except their propagating weight. All such claims sound real in the minds of most Algerians. One reason for this is the biased, misleading nature of the Algerian propaganda machinery set perfectly to not only publicize their political cause or point of view on the Western Sahara conflict, but also suit the conditions of a “historical enemy.” Here is where my concern truly lies.

I still have no real answer. Nonetheless, I can set my own stage on some explanations. While I do so, I think only of history, to which one’s mind should always go when things reach a critical point. What does it mean to think of this historically? It means a lot; one can think, for instance, of all the possible, real and rooted-in-history feelings that conflicts bring forward. In this case, history generally broadens our perspectives as we strive to deal with, or explain, the problem in an effective manner.

In fact, and with regard to every Moroccan’s Algerian headache, history explains the whole perspective. I have learned that historical problems are real problems; besides, and worse still, they are often big or difficult ones to solve. Some of them last for centuries if not forever and there are good examples in today’s world.

The story in mere words

Think of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. So far, millions of people from the two fighting sides have been displaced by the war; thousands have been killed or severely injured. At the heart of this fierce fighting between two former Soviet Union republics is not only geopolitics, but also history. This always means identity, ethnicity, pride in one’s own heritage, past, as well as one’s culture’s or people’s contribution to world civilization. In most cases, considerations like these are the trigger of further tensions that can sometimes escalate into ethnic cleansing and massacres.

Consider also the Russia-Ukraine dispute. If there is something you need to know about how the two countries got into the bloodiest conflict ever in the post-Cold War era, just look to their shared history. Yes, part of what is happening is about Russia’s worries about its dimming influence, about how its once unquestioned influence is today under threat in its own backyards.

However, what started with a conflict over some stupid trade argument and ended with the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 is much of a historical problem. It is a civil war, and civil wars always have roots in the past. No two sides’ conflict has erupted into a civil war for non-historical causes.

This is always truer if the conflicting parties are neighbors. We have to remember, once for all, that the Caucasus is a strategically important region in southeast Europe. It always has been. This explains why different powers in the region – Christian and Muslim alike – have vied for control and the Crimea issue is no exception in this historical venture.

Not far from our region, a long-simmering water dispute is gaining momentum in Africa; perhaps, it is reaching boiling point. The mood now between Egypt and Sudan is mostly combative, especially as Ethiopians are planning to start filing their Grand Renaissance Dam in the Month of July. “Egyptian officials, especially those in the military, are extremely worried,” Abdel Bari Atwan said recently.

Not only are they worried, he went on to explain, but they are ready for some “faithful and painful decisions.” As far as these leaders are concerned, “it is not possible, nor should it be, for the Egyptian people to go hungry or see their water security threatened.” Again, it is a serious dispute somehow with many complications of geography, geopolitics, and history.

Yes, HISTORY has always been the main ingredient in any recipe of war meals. This is why we always need to see world events from a historical perspective.

The story in a historian’s words

The Struggle over Western Sahara is no exception. Throughout history, Western Sahara has always been the strategic depth of Moroccan geography. It has been as much a part of Morocco as Rome has been part of Italy. The territory marks an interrupted continuity of sovereignty and a tradition of authority that is completely consistent with the unique political and legal structure of the Moroccan state.

There is no shortage of historical documents supporting the centuries-old ties between the nomadic tribes in Western Sahara and Moroccan Sultans living and traversing the region. For one thing, five Moroccan royal dynasties have roots in the territory, including the Alaouites, the current ruling family.

Some of the existing documents supporting the historical Moroccanness of the territory date back more than a millennium. Moroccan sovereignty held true in the various forms of executive power the Sultan exercised in the region, including, but not limited to, the control of domestic and foreign trade, taxation, the regulation of fishing activities and the administration of legislative and spiritual affairs.

But there is so much more. Think of the Moroccan military staging resistance to European penetration of the region throughout the 18th and 19th century, or the many bilateral treaties signed with various Western powers present in the area, including the treaty of 1767 with Spain. There are also the treaties from 1836, 1856, and 1861 with the United States. For any serious historian, these are all vivid examples, among so many others, of a true, solid, and undisputed Moroccan sovereignty over the region.

There is also the Franco-German exchange of letters in 1911, which clearly indicates the understanding of the two countries that “Morocco comprises all the part of northern Africa which is situated between Algeria, French West Africa and the Spanish colony of Rio de Oro.” What would you say now my Algerian friends? There should be only two options: to accept the truth or move ahead in a disturbing enemy propaganda.

The story in frustrating words

Algeria is Morocco’s last enemy; maybe, it is the only one on earth. Is there a reason for a Moroccan citizen like me to think of it all in this unpleasant, yet straightforward manner? I guess, yes. In fact, there are a bunch of reasons to think as such.

Things usually turn too ugly in political debates when one’s land, even a tiny part of it, is at the heart of a festering debate or conflict. Is this a warning from my part to my Algerian readers? Not really. It is more of setting the mood for some anger. Western Sahara is a Moroccan territory; it is and has always been a part of our land.

Now that my words reach an end, I can only voice my anger at Algerians. I can only do this, for I see how they never stop wringing their (malicious) hands in joy for causing us this horrible headache. The hypocritical attitude towards Morocco is always there to be displayed at our faces, in all times and by all means. What hurts me more is neither successive Algerian governments’ historical obsession with Morocco, nor its out-of-control desire to prevail over the region.

What really hurts me is the non-passionate reaction of most Algerians towards this, especially after the many sacrifices Moroccans have made for them in history. Yes, History. Did not I tell you everything starts and ends with history? I did, and I still think it is a good point to always see things from the perspective of HISTORY.