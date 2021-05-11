French Ambassador to Morocco Vaccinated in Rabat

The French senior official received the vaccine after the World Health Organization gave the green light for using the Sinopharm vaccine for people aged 18 and above.

Rabat – France’s Ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, received the first dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center in les Orangers neighborhood in Rabat on Monday.

Le Gal received the vaccine after the World Health Organization (WHO) authorized the usage of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for people aged 18 and above on Friday.

Up until Monday at 4 p.m., 5,726,928 people had received the first dose of the vaccine while 4,404,867 had both doses.

Morocco health authorities announced that they have diagnosed 58 people with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 232 people recovered, as of Monday at 4 p.m.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 513,922 out of a total of 5,826,721 tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco in March 2020.

There are currently 3,699 active cases, with 239 in a serious condition and 14 are in intensive care.

Morocco recently started vaccinating people aged between 50-55 years old after first vaccinating the elderly. The country had previously vaccinated frontline workers aged 40 and above in both the health sector and security services. Teachers aged 45 and above have also been vaccinated.

On early Tuesday, Morocco received a batch of two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing.

This brings the total of vaccines that Morocco acquired to 4.5 Sinopharm vaccines in addition to 7 million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.