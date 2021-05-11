Palestine Calls on UN to Intervene to End Israeli Violence

The Arab League condemned Israel’s provocations and use of violence against Palestinians, calling on the international community to immediately act.

Rabat – Palestine authorities called on the UN to intervene immediately to end Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Amid escalations on Monday, Israel announced the launch of a new operation on the Gaza Strip dubbed the “Guardian of the Walls.”

The announcement comes after Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave killed at least 20 people, including nine children.

Violence continues to grow between the two parties, particularly after Israel illegally expelled people from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

In response to the attacks, a spokesperson of the Palestinian government said they expressed concerns regarding the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip.

He told Turkey’s Anadolou Agency that such acts are “unacceptable,” calling for the “immediate and urgent international intervention to stop the Israeli massacres against Palestinian civilians.”

He called on human rights institutions and the international community to continue to condemn Israeli acts of racism and the use of violence in Palestinian territories.

He said that Palestinians are only defending themselves against illegal forced evictions.

Israel has been attacking Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa mosque since last week, using violence that claimed the lives of at least 20 people and hundreds of injuries.

Graphic videos online show Israeli forces using stun grenades, sound bombs, tear gas, among other violent methods against Palestinians, including throwing stun grenades into groups of women and children.

Hamas said it responded to Israel violations by launching rockets in occupied Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the Arab League condemned the Israeli airstrikes, blaming it for the severe violence in occupied Jerusalem.

“Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government’s tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way,” Arab League Head Ahmed Aboul Gheit argued.

The Arab League chief also called on the international community to immediately intervene in Israeli violence.