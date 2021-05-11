The Arab foreign ministers decided to form a ministerial committee to communicate with permanent members of the UN Security Council to urge them to take practical steps to stop Israeli violations in occupied EastJerusalem.

Rabat – Morocco’s government shared on Tuesday serious concerns regarding Israel’s violations against Palestine and Palestinians during the Arab League foreign ministers’ virtual meeting.

Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita participated in the event, and conveyed Morocco’s “serious” concerns over the violent events taking place in Jerusalem, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel has been carrying out heinous attacks on people in the neighborhood, illegally and forcibly evicting Palestinians from their homes.

Israel also attacked and arbitrarily arrested Palestinians in the al-Aqsa mosque.

“We all agree on our categorical rejection of all violations and unilateral measures that harm the legal status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations for freedom and independence,” Morocco’s foreign minister said.

He added that the Arab League foreign ministers condemn the “hateful speeches of some Israeli extremist religions,” warning that Israel’s practices will lead to more factors of violence and the prevalence of hate speech and hatred.

Morocco renewed its commitment to the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

“The Kingdom of Morocco places the Palestinian issue and Al-Quds al-Sharif at the forefront of its concerns. I cannot help but reaffirm the firm and clear position of the kingdom,” Bourita stated.

Today, the Arab League held a meeting to discuss the situation in Palestine following heinous attacks Israeli forces launched against Palestinians in recent days.

“Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government’s tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way,” Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

The Arab League also expressed support for the Palestinian cause, saying that it is the central focus for the Arab community.

The league also showed determination to continue to support Palestine in its cause, reaffirming that occupied East Jerusalem is the capital city of Palestine.

The league reaffirmed support for all resolutions related to the Palestinian cause, including those adopted in Arab summits.

Committee to pressure international community

The Arab foreign ministers decided to establish a ministerial committee that includes Morocco, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to communicate with the permanent members of the Security Council and other influential countries on the global stage. It will urge them to take practical steps to stop the illegal Israeli policies in occupied East Jerusalem.

The committee, which also includes the President of the Arab summit, the Arab member in the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, submitted a report on the results of its moves to the League Council meeting in an extraordinary session.

The Arab foreign ministers also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed with a criminal investigation into apartheid, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli’s against the Palestinian people. The illegal, forced evicition of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and neighborhoods should also be investigated, argued the ministers .

They concluded by urging the ICC to provide all material and human resources for the investigation and to give it the necessary priority.