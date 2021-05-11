Ramadan: Many Arab Countries Plan to Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday

Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will all celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday.

Egypt’s Dar al-Ifta al Misriyyah has announced that Eid al-Fitr 2021 will begin on Thursday, May 13 after they were unable to observe the crescent moon today. The UAE is also expected to celebrate the holiday on Thursday as religious astronomers did not see the crescent moon.

Dar al-Ifta extended their best wishes to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Egyptian people, the heads of Ara states, and Muslims around the world.

Saudi Arabia announced that Thursday is the first day of Shawwal, thus the celebration for Eid.

Morocco is set to observe the crescent moon on Wednesday. Based on astronomical calculations, it is predicted that Morocco will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday.