UN OHCHR Calls On Algeria to End Unjust Arrests of Hirak Protesters

“We urge the Algerian authorities to stop using violence to disperse peaceful demonstrations and to put an end to the arbitrary arrests and detention of people who have exercised their rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly,” said a UN spokesperson.

Rabat – With ongoing Hirak protests in Algeria, the UN is urging the Algerian government to stop the unlawful arrests of demonstrators. The High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) demanded Algerian authorities “cease all forms of harassment and intimidation.”

Spokesperson for the OHCHR Rupert Colville said in a statement, “We are increasingly concerned about the situation in Algeria where the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, of peaceful assembly and of participation in marches continue to be threatened.”

Hirak has remained active online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently returned to in-person protests. The Algerian government has responded to protests with large force and hundreds of protestors, including students, teachers, and medical professionals, have been arrested.

Colville noted the increase in reports of human rights violations against the Algerian regime since in-person protests resumed in February 2021.

“Currently, around 70 people are reportedly still detained for exercising their legitimate human rights. Some of them are serving long sentences while others are in pre-trial detention. New allegations of physical and sexual violence in detention have also surfaced in recent days,” said Coville whilespeaking on the types of mistreatment that Algerians are reporting.

Although Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune has ordered the release of a large number of detainees at the request of activists, there are reports that many were released on the condition that they would not continue to participate in the Hirak movement.

The most recent protests took place on Friday, May 7 and riot police responded swiftly. Hirak protestors called for a new government in Algeria and first responders chanted, “first responders, the last rewarded”, shining light on the arrests of firefighters that partook in public protest.

Algeria’s Ministry of the Interior announced a ban of unauthorized protest on Sunday, May 9.

Under the guise of COVID-19 precautions, the ministry stated, “Failure to comply with these procedures will result in violating the law and the constitution, which denies the legitimacy of the march, and it will be necessary to deal with it on this basis.”

Colville accused Algerian laws on public demonstrations of not meeting the UN’s standard of practice.

The UN Security Council met in early April to discuss Algeria’s dealings in Western Sahara and a new meeting may be called if the unlawful suppression of Hirak protests continues.