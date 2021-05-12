The school, where the students study, said that the event occurred hundreds of meters away from its perimeters.

Rabat – A group of Moroccan teenagers has been caught on camera publicly eating during the day, sparking anger among internet users. The incident took place near Taha Hossaine midle school in Marrakech last week.

In a statement, the school denied any links to the case and informed the public that the event occurred several hundred meters away from its perimeters as documented in the video.

The school firmly refuted that such an event has ever occurred inside its walls nor near them, and maintained that it is pursuing awareness and integration methods through educational and pedagogical means.

In Ramadan, eating during the day is an offense in the eyes of the law and is punishable by imprisonment.

In accordance with Article 222 of the Moroccan Penal Code, any individual, who is known to be Muslim, that breaks the fast publicly without a legitimate motive during fasting times in Ramadan can face jail time ranging from one to six months and a fine from MAD 200 to 500 ($22-56).

On April 15, police arrested a young man for publicly breaking the fast during daylight in Al Hoceima.

Similarly, police arrested another Moroccan in Marrakech who was sentenced to two months suspended jail time and a fine of MAD 200 ($22) on April 29 after standing before the court.

With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, such events multiply and lead to renewed debates about individual freedoms and demands to abolish laws criminalizing them.