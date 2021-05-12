Morocco Seizes Over 6.5 Tonnes of Cannabis Resin

The security operation is part of the cooperation between Moroccan services to target international drug trafficking and organized crimes.

Rabat – Moroccan police seized over 6.5 tonnes of cannabis resin in a security operation near Tan-Tan, southern Morocco on Tuesday.

During the operation, police arrested five suspects, including one under a search warrant, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Police carried out the operation simultaneously in several different areas.

Security services found the cannabis wrapped in 186 packages in warehouses in separate places on the outskirts of Ras Amlil, 65 kilometers north of Tan-Tan towards the city of Guelmim.

TAN-TAN: SAISIE DE PLUS DE 6,5 TONNES DE CHIRA, DES ARMES A FEU ET DES EQUIPEMENTS DESTINES AU TRAFIC DE STUPÉFIANTS, LORS D’UNE OPÉRATION CONJOINTE ENTRE LA POLICE JUDICIAIRE ET LES SERVICES DE LA DGST. pic.twitter.com/x6GJbhiPOt — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, security services arrested the five suspects in the city of Tan-Tan.

Police were able to carry out the operation thanks to information from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), DGSN said.

In the preliminary investigation, police also seized sums of money, three rubber boats, a metal detector, remote vision binoculars, and two satellite telephones.

Police seized several vehicles, forged number plates, a hunting rifle, and 19 cartridges.

Police entered the seized items for testing at the Scientific and Technical Police Laboratory.

Three of the suspects are in custody, while two of them are subject to an investigation to determine their involvement in the network.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach against drug trafficking.

In 2020, Moroccan police seized 132.167 kilograms of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic pills, 8.501 kilograms of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis.