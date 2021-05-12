FRMF Suspends DHJ Women’s Football Team President for Blackmail

Spread the love

Rabat – The Ethics Commission of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has suspended the president of the Difaa Hassani El Jadidi (DHJ) women’s football team for life on charges of blackmail.



The ethics commission suspended Abdullah Ghalidha, formerly the head of the Al-Jadidi women’s football team, for life, in addition to issuing a fine of $11,300 (MAD 100,000).



Ghalidha was suspended for extortion and blackmail against the team’s female players, demanding money “by threatening not to sign contracts related to playing within the ranks of the club, and to terminate the contract in case of failure to fulfill the pledge,” reads a statement from FRMF.



The commission also issued its decision to suspend Mohamed Al-Abdi, the head of the Chabab Atlas Khenifra (CAK) women’s football team, for the duration of one year, in addition to a fine of $2,260 (MAD 20,000). The authorities cite “making statements questioning the decisions of the committees of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation” as the reason for the suspension.



The news came both as a relief for the players, although a shock for the teams’ management, as Morocco’s first division Professional Women’s Football Championship is currently still playing out.



At the moment, the Al-Jadidi women’s football team currently ranks 12th out of the 14 teams participating, with a total of 9 points. On the same day as the Atlas Khenifra game, DHJ lost 0-1 to the Olympic Club of Khouribga. The next round, on day 17 of the event, the team is slated to play the Association Sportive des Forces Armees Royales, also known as the Royal Army Club.



For their part, the Chabab Atlas Khenifra women’s football team is ranked fifth in the division, with 22 points, following a 3-1 loss to the Association of Solidarity for Sporting and Cultural Development Ain Atiq team, on May 8. Their next game is set to take place on day 18 of the competition, against the Al-Jadidi team.