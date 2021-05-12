Morocco Announces Thursday First Day of Eid Al-Fitr

Moroccans will have to celebrate Eid prayers at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced today.

The announcement comes after religious observers and astronomers sighted the moon today, declaring that the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal is on Thursday.

Shawwal is the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

With the announcement, Morocco will celebrate Eid with the majority of other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Qatar, among others.

Moroccans will have to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at home again this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced that the country banned eid prayers in mosques on Tuesday.

The ministry cited the epidemiological situation, arguing that it was difficult to ensure the safety and right conditions for Eid prayers in mosques amid the crisis.

The pandemic prevented Moroccans from Eid prayers as well as daily and taraweeh (extra evening prayers) in Ramadan last year.

Morocco did not reopen mosques until late 2020, allowing citizens to perform only daily prayers.

With the night curfew this Ramadan, citizens and residents were able to perform prayers until sunset.

With Ramadan ending, citizens are looking forward to hearing from the government regarding the night curfew.

Local media previously said that the government is set to suspend night curfew and to allow restaurants and cafes to open until 11 p.m.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco will set any new conditions regarding the night curfew in the coming hours.