Rabat – Morocco’s Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) has reached out to their Spanish counterparts to express its “astonishment” over the Spanish government’s decision to harbor Brahim Ghali, the leader of the separatist Polisario.



The PPS letter addressed to Podemos, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, and the Communist Party of Spain, signed by the party’s General Secretary Mohammed Nabil Benabdellah, rejected the “disappointing act” of hosting the separatist leader “in secret and under a false identity.”



Citing the fact that such rash decisions “seriously” threaten both present and future relations between Morocco and Spain, the PPS made it clear that it is expecting the Spanish left-wing parties to “contribute to correcting this great mistake that has been made.”



General Secretary Nabil added that the “official and voluntary” move by Spanish authorities makes Moroccans feel as if Spain is reducing cooperation and lauding strictly to the fields of economy, security, and the joint fight against irregular immigration and terrorism.



At the same time, Spain “denies the confidence that should prevail between the two countries, deals negatively with the national sovereignty of Morocco over all of its lands, and deals positively with the enemies of our territorial integrity.”



Tensions between the two countries have increased ever since the separatist leader Ghali was transferred from Tindouf, Algeria to a hospital in Logrono, Spain. Especially due to the Spanish authorities’ obfustication of the transfer. The Spanish helped Ghali enter its territories under a fake identity and passport.



“Spain has received on its territory the leader of the ‘Polisario’ militia,” the Moroccan foreign ministry’s statement noted earlier in the month, reminding that Ghali “is accused of war crimes and serious human rights violations.”



“The Party of Progress and Socialism can count on your positive interaction with its appeal to you, as an integral part of the Spanish living forces, in order to prevail over the logic of wisdom and the common higher interests of our two countries and peoples,” Nabil signed off.