Eid Al-Fitr, Morocco Maintains Night Curfew, Movement Restrictions

The Head of Government said the country will maintain the night curfew which starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

Rabat – Morocco’s government decided to maintain the night curfew among other lockdown measures during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Minister of Education and Spokesperson of the government, Saaid Amzazi announced the news today.

He said that Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani confirmed that the precautionary measures will continue throughout the days of Eid.

No measure will be subject to any changes, regarding the night curfew or movement restrictions between cities.

El Othmani cited the “utmost importance” to protect the health of citizens during Eid period in order to avoid any unfortunate situations.

He said health officials will continue to monitor the situation and to provide necessary up-to-date recommendations.

Morocco reintroduced a night curfew at the end of December, maintaining it throughout the holy month of Ramadan, citing concerns regarding the epidemiological situation.

Currently, the night curfew starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. The measure is part of Morocco’s state of emergency, which allows government officials and authorities to take proactive measures to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision comes as Morocco is planning to announce the starting date of Eid al-Fitr today.

Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs is set to sight the crescent moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the end of Ramadan tonight.

Observers believe that Morocco, like many other Arab countries, will celebrate the first day of Eid tomorrow.

Despite the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, government officials have long called for vigilance and mobilization against any worrying situation regarding the health condition.

Morocco confirmed 514, 432 COVID-19 cases, including 501, 692 recoveries, and 9,088 deaths.