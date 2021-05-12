Everything You Need to Know About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and it is traditionally celebrated in family circles.

Rabat – Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr this week. While some countries have already announced that Eid al-Fitr will start on Thursday, May 13, others are expected to celebrate on Friday, May 14.

“Eid” is an Arabic word that literally means “feast” or “festivity,” while “Al-Fitr” means “breaking the fast.” It is one of the two major celebrations commemorated by Muslims, the other being Eid al-Adha (the feast of the sacrifice).

Eid al-Fitr is also known as the “Lesser Eid” or the “Smaller Eid” in some countries.

The date of the festival changes every year and differs from one country to another depending on geographical location. Typically, the eid falls approximately two weeks earlier than in the previous year.

Eid al-Fitr starts with the sighting of the crescent moon which marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar. If the moon is not observed after the 29th night of the month, Ramadan will continue for another day and complete 30 days.

Ramadan is the month when Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual activity from dawn until sunset. For Muslims, Eid al-Fitr is a special day.

Because fasting takes a lot of self-control and devotion, the end of this month-long experience of self-imposed privation and spiritual reckoning brings Muslims happiness and satisfaction.

During celebrations, Muslims are encouraged to relate to the occasion as a time for forgiveness and generosity. Eid al-fitr is, in this sense, an occasion to cultivate bonds with fellow Muslims and nourish existing ones with friends and family.

Typically, the celebration takes one to three days and it includes a communal prayer known as “Salat Al-Eid” – followed by a special sermon. Then come family gatherings, gift-exchanging, and charity offerings. Forty-eight hours before Salat Al-Eid, Muslims are required to pay a special charitable donation known as “Zakat al-Fitr.”

Ibn Abbas (one of the Prophet’s cousins) said: “The Messenger of Allah deemed Zakat al-Fitr obligatory upon Muslims as a means of purifying the fasting person from idle talk and foul language and also to feed the poor. Whoever offers it before the prayer will have it accepted as Zakat, and whoever pays it after the prayer, it will count as a form of charity.”

The cash value of Zakat al-Fitr varies annually. This year, Morocco’s High Council of Ulemas has estimated the minimum Zakat amount at MAD 15 ($1.60).

After the eid prayer, Muslims usually visit their families and friends to enjoy their first daytime meal after Ramadan. They also make phone calls to distant relatives to wish them a happy Eid.

The first breakfast after Ramadan usually consists of many different Moroccan cookies, pastries, cakes, and bread served with Moroccan tea, coffee, and sometimes juice. While some families prefer to cook the pastries themselves, others tend to order them from local patisseries.

Traditionally, these activities continue for three days in most Muslim countries, the three-day period is usually an official holiday. While some countries will allow Eid prayers this year, others, including Morocco, have banned collective prayers in mosques as part of their ongoing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.