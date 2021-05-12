Morocco has repeatedly expressed concerns regarding the situation, calling for Israel to show restraint and avoid further escalation of violence.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government received a phone call today from Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement.

During the phone call, the Hamas chief informed El Othmani of the serious developments taking place in Palestinian territories, especially in occupied Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Both officials discussed Israeli violations and illegal raids and forced evictions on Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as well as Israeli attacks on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the call, El Othmani renewed Morocco’s categorical rejection of all Israeli unilateral measures affecting the legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

Morocco’s Head of Government also condemned the Israeli state-sanctioned violence in Jerusalem, including the illegal forced eviction of Palestinians from their homes to give the houses to Israeli settlers.

“Morocco places the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds Al-Sharif at the forefront of its priorities,” El Othmani argued.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of King Mohammed VI, the government, and the Moroccan people to continue to support Palestine, paying tribute to the “steadfastness of the heroic Palestinian people.”

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita made the same remarks during the virtual meeting of the Arab League’s foreign ministers meeting held on Tuesday to discuss the developments in Palestine.

In his speech in the meeting, Bourita said that the foreign ministers in the Arab League all agree to reject all violations and unilateral measures that harm the legal status of Al-Quds.

The remarks come as Israel continues to escalate the violence through its continuous attacks and heinous raids on the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed satisfaction with the role of the Jerusalem Committee that King Mohammed VI chairs.

The final statement from the organization in the extraordinary meeting on the situation said that it “appreciates the role played by the president of the Jerusalem Committee for the Protection of Holy Places in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

The organization also said that it stands against the measures that Israeli occupational authorities adopted, condemning all Israeli repeated actions in “the strongest terms.”

Israel’s attacks killed at least 53 Palestinians, including 14 children during the latest offensive attacks in Gaza.

Overall, over 300 people sustained injuries during the attacks.