Eid Al-Fitr, 17 Hirak Detainees Receive Morocco’s Royal Pardon

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has granted his Eid Al-Fitr royal pardon to 810 detainees, including 17 Hirak (movement) activists.

Security services arrested the activists during their participation in protests in the Al Hoceima province between 2016 and 2017.

Morocco’s Ministry of Justice said today that the royal pardon takes into account “family and human circumstances.”

A number of local media reported that the beneficiaries from Hirak Rif included those who received sentences up to 20 years in prison.

The other beneficiaries include 606 inmates. Of those, 28 detainees who have received pardon for the remainder of o their prison sentences, while around 576 detainees will have their prison sentences reduced.

Under the royal pardon, two detainees had their prison sentences changed from life imprisonment to a specific prison sentence.

The recipients of the royal pardon also include 204 people under prison release.

The number includes 10 people who still have to pay fines, while one detainee received both pardon for their prison sentence and fines.

Also included are 131 people whose fines have been annulled.

The royal pardon also covers 12 detainees who have been serving time for terror charges. The pardon comes after the detainees participated in the “moussalaha” (reconciliation) program.

Morocco launched the “moussalaha” program in 2017 with the aim of psychologically and intellectually preparing prisoners with extremist ideologies to successfully reintegrate into society.

Royal pardon is a customary practice during religious and national holidays.