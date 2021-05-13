Morocco’s National Football Team To Play 2 Friendly Matches in June

The friendly games will be against Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Rabat – The Moroccan national football team is set to play two friendly games as part of the preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF) announced the news on Wednesday.

The Moroccan national team is set to play the first friendly match against Ghana’s football team on June 8. The second friendly match will be against Burkina Faso on June 12.

FRMF said that the national team will join the training camp for the friendly matches on May 31.

The matches are also part of preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying games.

The National Football team is the 34th best football team in the world, according to April’s FIFA ranking.

In Africa, Morocco is the fifth best team.

Senegal remains the top team in Africa, followed by Tunisia and Nigeria.

Earlier this month, the Confederation of the African Football (CAF) announced that its emergency committee decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022 due to COVID-19.

Initially, the qualifiers were due to take place in June.

CAF and FIFA decided to push the qualifier matches to a September start.