King Mohammed VI Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayers in Fez

The small prayer sermon took into account all preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in Fez, taking into account COVID-19 preventive measures, including social distancing.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid accompanied the King during the prayers.

The prayers took place without a sermon as part of the measures adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Traditionally, the prayers take place in a bigger space, with many participants, including officials.

On Wednesday, King Mohammed VI also sent messages of congratulations to Arab leaders, expressing best wishes to all heads of state of Islamic countries.

Like 2020, Moroccans had to perform Eid prayers at home after the government announced a decision to ban prayers in mosques during the morning of Eid.

The Islamic Affairs Ministry cited the difficulty of ensuring preventive measures, including social distancing.

Morocco also announced the decision to maintain a night curfew and lockdown measures, including movement restrictions between cities across the country.

Morocco records lower case numbers of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Authorities see it important to continue to adopt strict measures to combat the pandemic and new strains.

Morocco acknowledged that the health authorities confirmed cases of the British and Indian strains, warning citizens to take all precautionary measures seriously to avoid a worrying crisis.

Morocco recorded 514,432 COVID-19 cases, including 501, 692 recoveries, and 9,088 deaths as of May 12.