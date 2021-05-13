Nakba Day Protests: Where and When to Show Support for Palestine

Spread the love

Rabat – As Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands escalates into asymmetrical violence, thousands of people across the world have taken to the streets to protest the attacks on Gaza.



As the attacks show no sign of subsiding, neither do the pro-Palestine protests. Sympathetic activists all over the world are preparing to commemorate Nakba Day, derived from the Arabic word for “catastrophe.”

Every year, on May 15, Palestinians remember the devastating expulsion of their people from their lands in 1948, following the end of the British Mandate for Palestine, which led to Israel’s creation in its place.

This year’s Nakba Day protests will be marked by particular intensity, in the view of levels of Israeli aggression not seen since the 2014 Gaza War, which resulted in thousands of deaths, of which the vast majority were Palestinians.



“As we mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, we, the undersigned, join together to reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian people’s struggle for justice, return, and liberation,” reads a joint statement by Palestinians in North America.



“We commemorate the loss experienced by Palestinians in 1948 when hundreds of thousands of our people were forced into exile and saw their homes and villages stolen or destroyed by Zionist militias.”



The statement calls “on Palestinian communities in the diaspora and supporters of our just cause to join the actions and events hosted by the various organizations.” It reminded readers that “it is the obligation of Palestinians worldwide to raise our banner and confront Zionism, and it is time for the Palestinian diaspora to reclaim our integral role in the struggle for liberation.”



The biggest protests across the West will take place at the following locations and times:



London – Saturday, May 15, 12:00 p.m.; Marble Arch, Buckingham Palace, London, UK



Montreal – Saturday, 15 May, 11:00 a.m.; Pavillon Lafontaine,1301 Sherbrooke East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada



Toronto – Saturday, 15 May; 7:00 p.m.; Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Vancouver – Saturday, 15 May. 2:00 p.m.; CBC Vancouver, 700, Canada

Brooklyn – Saturday, May 15, 4:30 p.m.; 7114 5th Avenue, Bay Ridge, NY, US



Atlanta – Saturday 15 May, 1:00 p.m.; National Center for Civil and Human Rights, TX, US

Austin – Saturday, 15 May, 12:00 p.m.; 1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX, US

Dallas – Saturday, 15 May, 1:00 p.m.; The Grassy Knoll 411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3301, US

Detroit – Saturday, 15 May; 2:00 p.m.; National Arab American Museum, Southwest Detroit, MI, US

Houston – Saturday, 15 May, 3:00 p.m.; Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Avenue, Houston, TX, US

Las Vegas – Saturday, 15 May 5:00 p.m.; Venetian Resort 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, US



Los Angeles – Saturday, 15 May, 12:00 p.m.; Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, US

Minneapolis – Saturday, 15 May; 2:00 p.m.; Filfillah, 4301 Central Ave NE, MN, US

Paterson – Sunday, 16 May, 1:00 p.m.; Main St and Gould Avenue, Paterson, NJ, US

Phoenix – Saturday, May 15, 12 p.m.; Arizona State Capitol 1700 W Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85007, US

Portland – Saturday, 15 May; 2:00 p.m.; Terry Schrunk Plaza; 431 SW Madison Street, Portland, OR, US

San Diego – Saturday, 15 May, 1:00 p.m.; 6th Ave and Laurel St, San Diego, CA, US

San Francisco Bay Area – Saturday, 15 May, 3:00 p.m.; 16th and Valencia St., San Francisco, CA, US

St. Louis – Friday, 14 May, 5:00 p.m.; Corner of Market and 7th Street; St. Louis, MO, US

Tempe – Sunday, 16 May, 7:00 p.m.; Downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue and University, AZ, US