Germany’s DW Documentary Recognizes Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Observers believe that the move is an attempt from Germany to calm tension between Rabat and Berlin.

Germany’s DW appears to have described Western Sahara as Moroccan in its recent documentary, discovering the Sahara desert and its fortunes.

The English-language version of the DW’s documentary, which in Arabic is titled “Across the desert with camel herders from southern Morocco to Mauritania,” has been watched 559,938 times. The documentary drew attention amid diplomatic tensions between Morocco and Germany.



The documentary’s description of the Sahara appears to include the Western Sahara region in the term “Southern Morocco,” with the timing of the release raising questions among some observers.

Oualid Kebir, an Algerian activist and journalist shared the video on his social networks, saying that the documentary acknowledged that the Sahara is Moroccan.

“Does Germany want to reconcile with Morocco after [Rabat’s] decision to withdraw its ambassador?”

Moroccan foreign policy expert and analyst Samir Bennis also translated DW’s move as an attempt from Germany to calm tension after Rabat’s recent decision to summon its ambassador in the European country for consultations.

“The timing of the video and its rhetoric appears to suggest that Germany is trying to send some reassuring messages to Morocco and that it is seeking to de-escalate tension. As far as I can remember, this is the first time this channel, which has often used a rhetoric bordering hostility towards Morocco, has spoken about the territory in such terms,” Bennis said.

“The very fact that the channel speaks about the Sahara in such terms appears to be a tacit recognition that it belongs to Morocco. In fact, Germany has always been aware that this territory belongs to Morocco.”

Bennis highlighted the interpretive letters attached to the Franco-German Convention of November 4, 1911. in which then Germany’s foreign minister, Kiderlen Waechter, said that Morocco “comprises all that part of northern Africa which is situated between Algeria, Afrique Occidentale Française, and the Spanish colony of Rio de Oro,” Bennis added.

“That statement translated Germany’s commitment as a signatory of the 1906 Act of Algeciras in which the signatory powers committed to respecting Morocco’s territorial integrity, independence and the sovereignty of the Sultan,” he concluded.

Morocco’s government has criticized Germany, accusing it of underestimating Rabat’s key role in several regional dossiers.

Morocco also expressed dissatisfaction with Germany’s approach in the Western Sahara conflict.

On May 6, Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a press release, saying that Rabat’s decision to recall its ambassador Zouour Alaoui from Germany is due to Germany’s “exacerbated hostile acts” against Moroccan “higher interests.”

The ministry said that Berlin has “not distanced itself from its destructive attitude” regarding the Sahara conflict.

Morocco also accused Germany of “antagonistic” activism after the US proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and described Germany’s actions against Trump’s proclamation as “unexplained.”

Morocco also expressed anger after German authorities leaked sensitive content that Rabat shared with Germany regarding former terrorism convict Mohamed Hajib.

Hajib has lived in Germany since 2017 after he spent seven years in a Moroccan prison for terror charges.

Morocco accused Germany of acting inappropriately in the Hajib case and for disclosing sensitive information that the North African county communicated to their German counterparts.

Rabat also denounced Germany’s acts, countering Morocco’s regional influence, including in the Libya dossier.

Germany excluded Morocco from numerous regional meetings devoted to the Libya conflict. The exclusion of Rabat came despite its key role in contributing to the UN-led political process angered the country.

In response to Morocco’s accusations, Germany’s Foreign Ministry expressed “surprise” about Rabat’s criticism.

Germany’s foreign office spokesperson Maria Adebahr described Morocco’s decision as “quite unusual,” saying that her country was astonished.