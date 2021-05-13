Moroccan Press Union Condemns NGOs’ Silence on Palestine Suffering

The union expressed unwavering support for Palestinian journalists facing oppression from Israeli forces and settlers.

Morocco’s Press Union issued a statement on Wednesday to condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and Gaza.

The union said it is following with great concern and deep concern the serious developments “in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the capital of the State of Palestine, and in the rest of the Palestinian territories.”

The union described the aggression displayed against Palestinians as brutal, expressing absolute and unconditional solidarity with Palestinian people and journalists who are subjected to repeated attacks from Israeli forces or settlers.

The union also deplores the silence of a number of international human rights organizations that have so far contented themselves with watching events unfold.

The statement slammed Israeli forces for its horrific crimes against Palestinian journalists.

Palestinians continue to face oppression by Israeli forces, as well as forced evictions.

The Palestinians are also spending Eid Al Fitr under Israeli airstrikes and bombardment, which killed at least 84 people, including 17 children.

Over 480 people have sustained injuries, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The UN has repeatedly condemned the situation.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN said: that it is “ We are very concerned by the growing civilian casualties in both Gaza and Israel and deeply saddened by reported deaths of children in Gaza.”