Scientists Discover 66 Million Year Old Marine Lizard in Morocco

Rabat – Scientists in Morocco have discovered a new species of mosasaur, a type of marine lizard that went extinct approximately 66 million years ago.



An international team of scientists from the UK, France, and Morocco, recently published a scientific paper in the Cretaceous Research journal describing a new species of Mosasaurids, named Pluridens serpentis. The scientists reconstructed it “based on two complete skulls and referred jaws” found in Morocco.



The reconstruction of the species suggests that the new Moroccan species grew up to eight meters in length, unlike most of its relatives which usually were only a few meters long. The marine lizard had “elongate and robust jaws, small teeth, and specialized tooth implantation,” for hunting smaller prey.



The paper also suggests that the creature had poor eyesight compared to other mosasaur species due to its smaller eyes. It is likely that it “relied on nonvisual cues including touch and chemoreception during foraging, as in modern marine snakes.”



“The fact that Pluridens serpentis had so many nerves in the face may mean that it was using changes in water pressure to detect animals in low-light conditions, either at night or in deep, dark water,” said Dr. Nick Longrich, co-author of the paper and a paleontologist from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath.

“If it wasn’t using the eyes, then it’s very likely that it was using the tongue to hunt, like a snake,” Longrich suggested.



“Many aquatic snakes and lizards — sea snakes, filesnakes, water monitors — flick their forked tongues underwater, using chemical cues to track their prey.”



The species diversity peaked in the Maastrichtian age, approximately between 72 and 66 million years ago, with a particularly rich diversity of faunas from Morocco suggests the team.



“Pluridens serpentis highlights the importance of the paleontological heritage of Morocco to help illustrate the history of life,” noted Dr. Nour-Eddine Jalil, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum of Sorbonne University, in Paris, France.