Israel Attacks Gaza City With Heavy Artillery, Tank Fire

Rabat – The “full-scale war” that the UN has warned about appears to be moments away as Israeli tanks and artillery pound Gaza City. After a day of preparations, Israel’s army is shelling Gaza from across the border in advance of a ground attack. Infantry units are amassing on the border as Israel has called up 9,000 reserve troops in anticipation.

Gaza’s hospitals are already struggling with the local COVID-19 epidemic, which spread without the wide-scale vaccination campaign seen in Israel. Now, public health officials in Gaza are caring for 830 wounded people, mostly civilians, while 119 people, including 31 children have died in the last week of Ramadan.

Gaza is a densely populated city, hosting on average roughly 5,000 residents per square kilometer. Punitive airstrikes by Israel have flattened entire tower blocks, home to hundreds of families as well as local media, NGOs, and startup businesses.

The residents of Gaza faced another traumatizing night as Israel’s heavy artillery and tank shells pounded the city overnight, evaporating any hope of a momentary respite on the Islamic holy day of Eid al-Fitr. Relatives of wounded citizens streamed into the few hospitals capable of treating patients, where COVID-19 patients were relocated to make space.

Meanwhile, Israel’s army is gathering thousands of troops on the border with the Palestinian enclave as international calls for de-escalation have had little impact on the diplomatically-isolated Israeli government and its continuing retribution against Palestinian civilians.

Over the past weeks, forced evictions and mob violence have left citizens of Palestine with few options amid an international outcry over Israel’s blatantly illegal actions.

Israel has roundly ignored diplomatic overtures and UN warnings about its steady encroachment on Palestinian land. The rapid approval for new construction of what the UN and international law considers to be illegal settlements encircling Palestinian neighborhoods has pushed locals to the brink.

With no diplomatic recourse left, amid violent provocations and direct attacks on some of Islam’s holiest landmarks, the armed wing of Hamas again resumed the launching of its rudimentary rockets into Israel. The estimated 1,500 rockets Hamas sent across the border resulted in seven deaths and some damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.

As has become common in Israel-Palestine hostilities, Israel’s multi-billion dollar war machine has retaliated against the ineffective rocket barrages by firing millions of dollars worth of advanced weaponry into the city that is home to 2 million, many of whom are internally-displaced refugees.

The suffering and disproportionate violence that Israel rains down on Gaza is unlikely to seize anytime soon as the Israeli army prepares to send its soldiers into the city. With the international community united in calling for peace and calm, silence from the US on Israel’s actions appears the only indicator that the conflict is only likely to get much worse in the days to come.