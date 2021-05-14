Electronic Arts Releases Morocco-Inspired Sims 4 Expansion Kit

Fans of the popular game will be able to build Moroccan courtyards decked in zellige tiles.

Rabat – Video game studio Electronic Arts is releasing a new Morocco-inspired expansion “kit” for its popular “The Sims” franchise. The video gaming giant announced on Thursday that it will be releasing the “Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit” on May 18.

The news was published on the official Sims Twitter account, which emphasized that the new expansion is “inspired by the lush & vibrant spaces that are the riads of Morocco.”

The announcement came along with a graphic showing the traditionally patterned zellige courtyards that anyone familiar with Moroccan architecture will recognize instantaneously.

Morocco-inspired

Electronic Arts has released several screenshots of unmistakable designs that are a common feature in Morocco. The graphics feature star-shaped fountains covered in the typical zellige tiling, complete with the white and blue color scheme that can be found in nearly any town in Morocco.

The news of the new expansion kit had been leaked on May 7, as the Microsoft Store accidentally posted images of the new kit prior to Electronic Arts’ official announcement.

Electronic Arts made no secret of its inspiration for the new kit. The new kit’s promotional text reads “turn the center of your Sim’s home into a lush, vibrant space inspired by the riads of Morocco with The Sims™ 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit.” It invites players to “lounge around the fountain, admire the decorative tiling, and bring your family together in absolute harmony.”

The new Sims product emphasizes some key aspects of Moroccan lifestyles, including an appreciation for family life, its rich history of design and architecture, as well as the laid back nature of Moroccan social life.

Criticism

Users on Twitter reacted positively to the new product, although many lamented that the “diversity” available in the Morocco-inspired kit will require users to buy the new expansion. A barrage of replies criticized the game studio for not including non-Western architecture and styles into the base game, asking fans to purchase yet another product.

Electronic Arts has applied an often-criticized strategy for its fourth iteration of “The Sims,” by initially releasing a technically sound game that is lacking in content and diversity. In order for the, often young, Sims enthusiasts to access all features requires them to pay over ten-fold the cost of the original game.

While the bare-bones base game costs $39.99, adding the 42 expansion packs and content “kits” can cost a total of $789.59. That total number is again set to rise, as the Morocco-inspired Sims 4 kit is likely to cost $4.99 when it is released on May 18.