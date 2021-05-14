Morocco to Return to Daylight Saving Time Sunday

The switching between GMT and GMT+1 is customary practice in Morocco after Ramadan.

Rabat – Morocco is set to switch to Daylight Saving Time (DST) on Sunday, May 16 at 2 a.m., a few days after the end of Ramadan.

Wednesday, May 12 was the last day of Ramadan in Morocco.

Moroccans celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

Before Ramadan, Morocco turned its clocks back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), a few days before Ramadan. The measure is customary practice every year in Morocco before Ramadan.

Morocco suspends DST for the month of Ramadan because it affects the amount of time spent fasting.

The time change comes in accordance with the Decree N 2-12-126 issued on Jumada I, 1433 (April 18, 2012).

Morocco adopted the DST in 2008 to increase the competitiveness of the national economy through reducing energy consumption and the time difference between the kingdom and its regional and international trading partners, such as France.