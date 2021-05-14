King Mohammed VI Sends Emergency Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

Spread the love

King Mohammed VI instructed the government to dispatch emergency humanitarian aid for Palestinians as part of Morocco’s commitment to continue to support the Palestinian cause.

A statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today, May 14, that the King gave his instructions for the dispatch of a large shipment of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The aid is made up of 40 tonnes of food products, emergency medicine, and blankets;

Aircraft from Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces will be deployed to send the aid to Palestine.

The decision is part of the “Kingdom’s continued support for the just Palestinian cause and its permanent solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people,” the statement said.

Morocco has repeatedly condemned Israeli violations of human rights and the continuous cycle of violence and attacks against Palestinians.

The current assault on the Gaza Strip has so far claimed the lives of at least 119 Palestinians, including children.

Graphic photos show families mourning the loss of their children and relatives, causing uproar among the international community.

People took to social networks to share their mounting concerns and denounce the lack of an intervention from the UN and worldwide powers to stop the Israeli massacre and the forced evictions that Israel is launching against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem.

People are using several hashtags, including #PalestineUnderAttack and #SavePalestine have been going viral on social networks as part of the solidarity campaign in support of the Palestinian cause..

Internet users are also condemning the responses of some countries to the situation.

Countries like Germany sparked outrage among the Arab world and beyond for declaring that Israel “has the right to defend itself.”

“The German government condemns these incessant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities in the strongest terms, Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.