Israel Destroys Gaza Press Offices Of Al Jazeera, Associated Press

Amid its ongoing assault on Gaza, the Israeli army has demolished a tower block that houses several international press offices.

Rabat – Israel’s army has launched missiles at and destroyed a Gaza city tower block that is home to media outlets reporting from the besieged area.

Israeli media reported on Saturday, May 15, that Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed the Al Jalaa tower in the heart of Gaza. Israel deployed airplanes to fire missiles at the tower block that was home to several media outlets reporting on the ground from Gaza.

The offices of Al Jazeera and The Associated Press were leveled after the building was destroyed completely following the missiles’ impact.

Israeli media made several attempts to justify the attack against the building that houses some of the few remaining media outlets able to report from the city. The Times of Israel described how the IDF had first fired a “roof-knocker” missile at the building, to “warn” occupants to abandon their homes and offices prior to its destruction by more destructive missiles.

Local media in Israel described the residential block as an “example” of a building that could potentially house “cyber centers, weapons stores and various communications hubs.”

Al Jazeera correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout painted an altogether different picture of life in the tower block. “I have been working here for 11 years,” al-Kahlout explained, “I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.”

Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem correspondent Harry Fawcett warned of the attack on Twitter, saying that the “Israeli army has warned that the building housing Al Jazeera’s bureau in Gaza is about to be destroyed. Expecting the attack to begin in next few mins. Colleagues have been evacuating.”

Following the destruction of the tower block, Fawcett commented, “this is a very personal moment for all of us, the idea that the place is not there any more is extraordinary to contemplate.”