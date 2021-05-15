Sevilla Sets €50 Million Asking Price for Youssef En-Nesyri

Spread the love

As big names of European football continue to court Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, his Spanish club Sevilla FC has reportedly set its asking price for the 23-year old footballer.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Sevilla remains open to good offers despite the general impression that neither the player nor the Spanish club actually wants the transfer to take place this summer. En-Nesyri’s goals have earned him a secure spot at the club, and he has consistently said that he feels fulfilled and wants to stay.

But Sevilla’s “dilemma,” Marca wrote, is that “while it will be difficult” to find a suitable replacement for En-Nesyri should he depart at the end of this season, the Spanish club “could not turn down” an offer of €50 million for the Moroccan.

So far, En-Nesyri is said to have attracted interests from the likes of Juventus, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham United, among others. But only West Ham has to date specified its proposal – the English Premier League team is willing to offer €40 million to sign the Moroccan striker.

The reported outpouring of offers for En-Nesyri comes amid what many commentators say is the Moroccan footballer’s best season so far. He has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Sevilla, making him an integral piece of the club’s largely successful season. This week, En-Nesyri’s 66th minute goal against Valencia maintained Sevilla in Spain’s thrilling title race.

It is virtually impossible for En-Nesyri and his teammates to win the Spanish title – they currently sit in fourth place in the table and trailing behind Atletico Madrid who are in first place, by six points with only two matches remaining. But the fact that they are still agonizingly close – although Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid remain the two favorites – is a vibrant testimony to their consistent form this year.

En-Nesyri showed glimpses of his quality in some matches of last season. But it is this year that the 23-year old striker really blossomed and matured into a “complete striker,” as some commentators have put it. His thumping performances at the beginning of this year even earned him a profile article from Sid Lowe, arguably the best English-language commentator of Spanish football.

“Technically En Nesyri has limitations, is one footed and has much to learn about positioning and timing, taking decisions, how to play: when to drop, when to go, which pass to choose,” Lowe wrote at the time. “Yet there’s an ability to maintain high intensity sprints and to repeat them consistently that sets him apart. There’s a willingness to try, plus time to do so: at 23 he is still young, with a wide margin for improvement.”

These plaudits came after En-Nesyri entered Sevilla’s history books by scoring two consecutive hat tricks. It was a time, as Lowe put it, when the Moroccan striker was “outsourcing Messi,” perhaps the best footballer there has been in the past decade.

Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director, took the risk of signing an underperforming, very average En-Nesyri from Leganes because he “saw something in him, material to build with: quick, aggressive, resistant,” according to Lowe.

As En-Nesyri’s performances improved, Monchi surely felt vindicated. His gamble had paid off. But also content with how things have turned out is Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla coach who integrated En-Nesyri and gradually gave him a spot in his team. After En-Nesyri scored his historic successive hat tricks, Lopetegui said: “Youssef is at a fantastic age to keep growing and he’s at the ideal place.”

The understanding at the time was that both Sevilla and En-Nesyri were happy with where they stood and had no desire of ending their adventure together. Not now, at least; not this soon. “I’m going to stay, I’m not going anywhere. I want to finish the season here. Sevilla is a big club too,” was En-Nesyri’s verdict when it emerged that his performances were putting him on the radar of many “big” clubs.

But the pandemic has been especially catastrophic for Spanish clubs. And with Sevilla understandably looking to make sound financial decisions that could help mitigate some of the pandemic-induced consequences, En-Nesyri and the club he appears to love so fiercely could be compelled to part ways at the end of this season.

